Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.56.

Get S&P Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $436.22. The stock had a trading volume of 691,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,070. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.