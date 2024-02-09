RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $19.50

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

RXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

RXO stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. RXO has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,079.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RXO news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,611,921.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 953,372 shares of company stock worth $19,148,700 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RXO by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in RXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 635,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

