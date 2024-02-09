RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 979,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 648,781 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $20.75.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 747,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,551,892.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,551,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 953,372 shares of company stock worth $19,148,700 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RXO by 65.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RXO by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 635,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,003.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

