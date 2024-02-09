Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $137,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of RYAN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 0.42.

RYAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

