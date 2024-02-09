Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $618.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $475.00 to $618.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $468.89.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $553.10 on Monday. Saia has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $556.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $11,844,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

