Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $7.73. Sasol shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 335,323 shares.

Sasol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sasol by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sasol by 2,140.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sasol by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sasol by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Articles

