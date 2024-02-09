Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,923,000 after buying an additional 1,455,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHF stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

