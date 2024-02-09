Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. 529,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,290. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

