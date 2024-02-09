Scotiabank Increases Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $58.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

BKH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 359,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,643. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. Black Hills has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

