Scotiabank Raises Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $28.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBU. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE:BBU opened at $22.84 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

