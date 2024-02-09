Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SMG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 53,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,573. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

