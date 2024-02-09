Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 90.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $469,526.53 and approximately $49.01 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015587 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,558.00 or 1.00056919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010117 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00183985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002007 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $49.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.