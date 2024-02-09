SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 863 ($10.82) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SEGRO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON SGRO traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 835 ($10.47). 2,288,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,793. The company has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 913 ($11.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 784.59.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.