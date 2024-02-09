Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) General Counsel Sells $21,142.52 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $21,142.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR opened at $12.14 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

