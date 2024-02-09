Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $62.74, but opened at $58.19. Sensient Technologies shares last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 90,775 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

