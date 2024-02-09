Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

