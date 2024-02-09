Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.2 %
Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $307.36 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.42 and a fifty-two week high of $308.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.43 and its 200-day moving average is $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.22.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
