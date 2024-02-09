Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $307.36 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.42 and a fifty-two week high of $308.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.43 and its 200-day moving average is $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.