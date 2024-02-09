Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $134.12 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

