Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,147 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $9.43 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

