Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 39 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $332.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $333.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.