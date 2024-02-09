Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.11 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

