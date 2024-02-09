Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $96.76 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

