Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,405,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.94 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

