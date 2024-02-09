Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $186.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.