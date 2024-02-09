Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

