Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $50.96 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

