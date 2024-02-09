Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $585.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.58 and a 200-day moving average of $532.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

