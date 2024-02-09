Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $570.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.97 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

