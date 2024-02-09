Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 10.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.85 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.82.

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

