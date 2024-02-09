Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Virginia National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

