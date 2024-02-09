Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after buying an additional 223,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $161.75 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

