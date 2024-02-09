Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

