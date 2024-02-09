Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,704 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 297,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 173,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

