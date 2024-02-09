Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 867.8% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,524 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.53.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

