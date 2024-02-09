Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $150.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

