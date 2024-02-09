Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 417 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $275.83 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $278.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,114 shares of company stock worth $43,688,589 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.