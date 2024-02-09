Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,626 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,971,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after buying an additional 114,555 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $59.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

