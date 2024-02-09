Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of RY opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

