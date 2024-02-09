ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.33% of ServiceNow worth $377,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $810.27. The stock had a trading volume of 402,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,043. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $811.96. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.