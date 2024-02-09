SFL (SFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.65. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

SFL Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SFL by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 868,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,080,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after purchasing an additional 206,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 242,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

