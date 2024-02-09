SFL (SFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.55%.
Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.65. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
