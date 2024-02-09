Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $381.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.77 and a 200 day moving average of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $391.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

