Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

