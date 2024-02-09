Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

