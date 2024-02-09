Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

