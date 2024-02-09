Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 204.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 113.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.48 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

