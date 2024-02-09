Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

