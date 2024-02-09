Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.10 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

