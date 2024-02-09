Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.91.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

