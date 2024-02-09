Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $133.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

