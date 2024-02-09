Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

